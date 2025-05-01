Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology1h 8m
- 3. Culture44m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction1h 4m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course1h 2m
- 6. Groups and Organizations1h 7m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control58m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.1h 2m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family20m
- 14. Education25m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics21m
- 17. Work and Economy13m
- 18. Health and Medicine28m
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment20m
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change10m
9. Social Stratification in the U.S.
Dimensions of Social Inequality
Multiple Choice
Two occupations require similar levels of education and are roughly equivalent in income, yet one is more respected than the other. This reflects a difference in:
A
Wealth.
B
Social mobility.
C
Resource distribution.
D
Occupation prestige.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the problem. 'Wealth' refers to the total assets and financial resources a person or group has, while 'social mobility' is the ability to move up or down the social hierarchy. 'Resource distribution' involves how resources are shared across society.
Step 2: Recognize that the problem compares two occupations with similar education and income levels, so differences in wealth, social mobility, or resource distribution are unlikely to explain the difference in respect.
Step 3: Identify that the concept describing the level of respect or admiration given to an occupation, regardless of income or education, is known as 'occupation prestige'.
Step 4: Understand that occupation prestige is a sociological measure of the social honor or status attached to a job, which can vary independently of income or education.
Step 5: Conclude that the difference in respect between the two occupations is best explained by differences in occupation prestige.
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