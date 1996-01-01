Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Sociology46m
- 2. Research Methods in Sociology1h 8m
- 3. Culture44m
- 4. Society and Social Interaction1h 4m
- 5. Socialization and the Life Course1h 2m
- 6. Groups and Organizations1h 7m
- 7. Media and Technology15m
- 8. Deviance, Crime, and Social Control58m
- 9. Social Stratification in the U.S.1h 7m
- 10. Global Inequality8m
- 13. Relationships, Marriage, and Family27m
- 14. Education56m
- 15. Religion19m
- 16. Government and Politics33m
- 17. Work and Economy31m
- 18. Health and Medicine28m
- 19. Urbanization, Population, and Environment20m
- 20. Social Movements and Social Change10m
14. Education
Types of Schools and School Choice
14. Education
Types of Schools and School Choice: Videos & Practice Problems
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