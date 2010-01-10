Problem 10.1.18

Testing for Normality Using a chi-square goodness-of-fit test, you can decide, with some degree of certainty, whether a variable is normally distributed. In all chi-square tests for normality, the null and alternative hypotheses are as listed below.





H₀: The variable has a normal distribution.





Hₐ: The variable does not have a normal distribution.





To determine the expected frequencies when performing a chi-square test for normality, first estimate the mean and standard deviation of the frequency distribution. Then, use the mean and standard deviation to compute the z-score for each class boundary. Then, use the z-scores to calculate the area under the standard normal curve for each class. Multiplying the resulting class areas by the sample size yields the expected frequency for each class.In Exercises 17 and 18, (a) find the expected frequencies, (b) find the critical value and identify the rejection region, (c) find the chi-square test statistic, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.





Test Scores At α=0.05, test the claim that the 400 test scores shown in the frequency distribution are normally distributed.



