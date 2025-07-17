Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical F-value The critical F-value is a threshold used in hypothesis testing to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis. It is derived from the F-distribution, which is used when comparing variances across different groups. In a right-tailed test, if the calculated F-statistic exceeds the critical F-value, the null hypothesis is rejected, indicating a significant difference between group variances.

Degrees of Freedom (d.f.) Degrees of freedom refer to the number of independent values or quantities that can vary in an analysis without violating any constraints. In the context of an F-test, there are two types of degrees of freedom: d.f.N (numerator) associated with the group variances being compared, and d.f.D (denominator) related to the error variance. These values are crucial for determining the shape of the F-distribution used to find the critical F-value.