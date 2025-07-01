Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Goodness of Fit Test
2:41 minutes
Problem 10.1.10a
Textbook Question
Performing a Chi-Square Goodness-of-Fit Test
In Exercises 7–16, (a) identify the claim and state H₀ and Hₐ.
Ways to Pay A financial analyst claims that the distribution of people’s preferences on how to pay for goods is different from the distribution shown in the figure. You randomly select 600 people and record their preferences on how to pay for goods. The table shows the results. At α=0.01, test the financial analyst’s claim. (Adapted from Travis Credit Union)
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Goodness of Fit Test with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning