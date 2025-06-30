Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
3:33 minutes
Problem 10.Q.2d
Textbook Question
In each exercise,
d. decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and
e. interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
In Exercises 1 and 2, use the table, which lists the distribution of educational achievement for people in the United States ages 25 and older. It also lists the results of a random survey for two additional age groups. (Adapted from U.S. Census Bureau)
Use the data for 30- to 34-year-olds and 65- to 69-year-olds to test whether age and educational attainment are related. Use α=0.01.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice