In Exercises 1–4, (a) identify the claim and state H₀ and Hₐ, (b) find the critical value and identify the rejection region, (c) find the chi-square test statistic, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.





A sports website claims that the opinions of golfers about what irritates them the most on the golf course are distributed as shown in the pie chart. You randomly select 1018 golfers and ask them what irritates them the most on the golf course. The table shows the results. At α=0.05, test the sports website’s claim. (Adapted from GOLF.com)



