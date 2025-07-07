Table of contents
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Goodness of Fit Test
Problem 10.1.4
Textbook Question
Finding Expected Frequencies
In Exercises 3–6, find the expected frequency for the values of n and pᵢ.
n=500, pᵢ=0.9
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for expected frequency, which is given by E = n × pᵢ, where E is the expected frequency, n is the total number of trials, and pᵢ is the probability of success for a specific category.
Step 2: Identify the values provided in the problem. Here, n = 500 (total number of trials) and pᵢ = 0.9 (probability of success for the category).
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. This means replacing n with 500 and pᵢ with 0.9 in the equation E = n × pᵢ.
Step 4: Perform the multiplication to calculate the expected frequency. Specifically, multiply 500 by 0.9 to find the value of E.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The expected frequency represents the number of occurrences you would expect in the category with probability pᵢ = 0.9 out of 500 trials.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Expected Frequency
Expected frequency refers to the anticipated number of occurrences of a particular outcome in a statistical experiment, calculated by multiplying the total number of trials (n) by the probability of the outcome (pᵢ). In this case, it helps in determining how many times we expect a specific event to happen based on the given probability.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In the context of this question, pᵢ represents the probability of a specific outcome occurring in a sample of size n, which is crucial for calculating expected frequencies.
Sample Size (n)
Sample size (n) refers to the total number of observations or trials in a statistical study. A larger sample size generally provides more reliable estimates of expected frequencies, as it reduces the impact of random variation and allows for better generalization of results to the population.
