Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Expected Frequency Expected frequency refers to the anticipated number of occurrences of a particular outcome in a statistical experiment, calculated by multiplying the total number of trials (n) by the probability of the outcome (pᵢ). In this case, it helps in determining how many times we expect a specific event to happen based on the given probability. Recommended video: Guided course 08:18 08:18 Contingency Tables & Expected Frequencies

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In the context of this question, pᵢ represents the probability of a specific outcome occurring in a sample of size n, which is crucial for calculating expected frequencies. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability