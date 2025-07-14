Performing a Chi-Square Goodness-of-Fit Test

In Exercises 7–16, (a) identify the claim and state H₀ and Hₐ, (b) find the critical value and identify the rejection region, (c) find the chi-square test statistic, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.





Births by Day of the Week A doctor claims that the number of births by day of the week is uniformly distributed. To test this claim, you randomly select 700 births from a recent year and record the day of the week on which each takes place. The table shows the results. At α=0.10, test the doctor’s claim. (Adapted from National Center for Health Statistics)



