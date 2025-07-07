Table of contents
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 10.Q.2a
Textbook Question
In each exercise,
a. identify the claim and state H₀ and Hₐ,
In Exercises 1 and 2, use the table, which lists the distribution of educational achievement for people in the United States ages 25 and older. It also lists the results of a random survey for two additional age groups. (Adapted from U.S. Census Bureau)
Use the data for 30- to 34-year-olds and 65- to 69-year-olds to test whether age and educational attainment are related. Use α=0.01.
1
Step 1: Identify the claim. The claim is that age and educational attainment are related. This means we are testing whether there is an association between the two variables.
Step 2: State the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (Hₐ). H₀: Age and educational attainment are not related (they are independent). Hₐ: Age and educational attainment are related (they are not independent).
Step 3: Organize the data into a contingency table. Use the provided table to structure the observed frequencies for the two age groups (30–34 and 65–69) across the educational attainment categories.
Step 4: Calculate the expected frequencies for each cell in the contingency table. Use the formula: Expected frequency = (Row total × Column total) / Grand total. This step ensures we have the expected values under the assumption of independence.
Step 5: Perform a chi-square test for independence. Compute the test statistic using the formula: χ² = Σ((Observed - Expected)² / Expected). Compare the calculated χ² value to the critical value from the chi-square distribution table at α = 0.01 with the appropriate degrees of freedom (df = (number of rows - 1) × (number of columns - 1)). If χ² > critical value, reject H₀; otherwise, fail to reject H₀.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis (H₀), which states there is no effect or relationship, and the alternative hypothesis (Hₐ), which suggests there is an effect or relationship. In this context, the goal is to determine if there is a significant relationship between age and educational attainment.
Significance Level (α)
The significance level, denoted as α, is the threshold for determining whether to reject the null hypothesis. It represents the probability of making a Type I error, which occurs when the null hypothesis is incorrectly rejected. In this case, α is set at 0.01, indicating a 1% risk of concluding that a relationship exists when there is none, thus requiring strong evidence to support the alternative hypothesis.
Contingency Table
A contingency table is a data representation that displays the frequency distribution of variables, allowing for the analysis of the relationship between them. In this exercise, the table compares educational attainment across different age groups, facilitating the examination of whether age influences educational achievement. This format is essential for conducting chi-square tests or other statistical analyses to assess associations.
