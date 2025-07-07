Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Expected Frequency Expected frequency is a statistical term that refers to the anticipated number of occurrences of an event in a given sample size, based on a specific probability. It is calculated by multiplying the total number of observations (n) by the probability of the event (pᵢ). In this case, with n=415 and pᵢ=0.08, the expected frequency can be found by calculating 415 * 0.08. Recommended video: Guided course 08:18 08:18 Contingency Tables & Expected Frequencies

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. A probability of 0 indicates that the event will not occur, while a probability of 1 indicates certainty. In the context of this question, pᵢ=0.08 signifies that there is an 8% chance of the event happening in any given trial. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability