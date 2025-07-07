Table of contents
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Goodness of Fit Test
1:17 minutes
Problem 10.1.6
Textbook Question
Finding Expected Frequencies
In Exercises 3–6, find the expected frequency for the values of n and pᵢ.
n=415, pᵢ=0.08
1
1
Identify the formula for calculating the expected frequency: Expected Frequency (E) = n × pᵢ, where n is the total number of observations and pᵢ is the probability of the specific category.
Substitute the given values into the formula. Here, n = 415 and pᵢ = 0.08.
Perform the multiplication: Multiply 415 by 0.08 to calculate the expected frequency.
Interpret the result: The expected frequency represents the number of occurrences you would expect in the specific category based on the given probability and total observations.
Ensure the result is reasonable: Verify that the expected frequency is a positive value and makes sense in the context of the problem.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Expected Frequency
Expected frequency is a statistical term that refers to the anticipated number of occurrences of an event in a given sample size, based on a specific probability. It is calculated by multiplying the total number of observations (n) by the probability of the event (pᵢ). In this case, with n=415 and pᵢ=0.08, the expected frequency can be found by calculating 415 * 0.08.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. A probability of 0 indicates that the event will not occur, while a probability of 1 indicates certainty. In the context of this question, pᵢ=0.08 signifies that there is an 8% chance of the event happening in any given trial.
Sample Size
Sample size refers to the number of observations or data points collected in a study or experiment. It is crucial for determining the reliability and validity of statistical results. In this question, n=415 indicates that the analysis is based on 415 observations, which influences the calculation of expected frequencies and the overall statistical inference.
