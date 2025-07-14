Performing a Chi-Square Goodness-of-Fit Test

In Exercises 7–16, (a) identify the claim and state H₀ and Hₐ, (b) find the critical value and identify the rejection region, (c) find the chi-square test statistic, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.





Homicides by Month A researcher claims that the number of homicide crimes in California by month is uniformly distributed. To test this claim, you randomly select 2000 homicides from a recent year and record the month when each happened. The table shows the results. At α=0.10, test the researcher’s claim. (Adapted from California Department of Justice)



