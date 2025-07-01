Performing a Chi-Square Goodness-of-Fit Test

In Exercises 7–16, (a) identify the claim and state H₀ and Hₐ, (b) find the critical value and identify the rejection region, (c) find the chi-square test statistic, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.





Coffee A researcher claims that the numbers of cups of coffee U.S. adults drink per day are distributed as shown in the figure. You randomly select 1600 U.S. adults and ask them how many cups of coffee they drink per day. The table shows the results. At α=0.05, test the researcher’s claim. (Adapted from Gallup)



