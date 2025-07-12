In Exercises 5–8, (a) find the expected frequency for each cell in the contingency table, (b) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (c) determine the degrees of freedom, find the critical value, and identify the rejection region, (d) find the chi-square test statistic, (e) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (f) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.





The contingency table shows the distribution of a random sample of fatal pedestrian and bicyclist motor vehicle collisions by time of day in a recent year. At α=0.10, can you conclude that the type of crash victim and the time of day are related? (Adapted from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration)



