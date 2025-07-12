Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Independence Tests
6:16 minutes
Problem 10.RE.8
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–8, (a) find the expected frequency for each cell in the contingency table, (b) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (c) determine the degrees of freedom, find the critical value, and identify the rejection region, (d) find the chi-square test statistic, (e) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (f) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
The contingency table shows the distribution of a random sample of fatal pedestrian and bicyclist motor vehicle collisions by time of day in a recent year. At α=0.10, can you conclude that the type of crash victim and the time of day are related? (Adapted from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration)
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice