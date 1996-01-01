Problem 4.R.23c

In Exercises 21–26, find the indicated probabilities using the geometric distribution, the Poisson distribution, or the binomial distribution. Then determine whether the events are unusual. If convenient, use a table or technology to find the probabilities

Thirty-six percent of Americans think there is still a need for the practice of changing their clocks for Daylight Savings Time. You randomly select seven Americans. Find the probability that the number who say there is still a need for changing their clocks for Daylight Savings Time is (c) at least six.