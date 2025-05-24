In Exercises 17 and 18, (a) construct a binomial distribution, (b) graph the binomial distribution using a histogram and describe its shape, and (c) identify any values of the random variable x that you would consider unusual. Explain your reasoning.

Seventy-two percent of U.S adults have read a book in any format in the past year. You randomly select five U.S adults and ask them whether they have read a book in any format in the past year. The random variable represents the number of adults who have read a book in any format in the past year. (Source: Pew Research)