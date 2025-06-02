In Exercises 1–3, find the indicated probabilities using the geometric distribution, the Poisson distribution, or the binomial distribution. Then determine whether the events are unusual. If convenient, use a table or technology to find the probabilities.

One out of every 42 tax returns for incomes over $1 million requires an audit. An auditor is examining tax returns for over $1 million. Find the probability that (a) the first return requiring an audit is the 25th return the tax auditor examines, (b) the first return requiring an audit is the first or second return the tax auditor examines, and (c) none of the first five returns the tax auditor examines require an audit. (Source: Kiplinger)