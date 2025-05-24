Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Distribution A probability distribution describes how the probabilities are distributed over the values of a random variable. In this context, it represents the likelihood of each household having a specific number of wireless devices. The probabilities are calculated by dividing the number of households for each category by the total number of households.

Relative Frequency Relative frequency is the ratio of the number of times an event occurs to the total number of trials or observations. In constructing a probability distribution from the table, relative frequency is used to determine the probability of each number of wireless devices by taking the count of households for each device number and dividing it by the total number of households.