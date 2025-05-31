Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Poisson Distribution The Poisson distribution is a probability distribution that expresses the probability of a given number of events occurring in a fixed interval of time or space, given a known average rate of occurrence. It is particularly useful for modeling the number of rare events, such as typographical errors on a page, where the events are independent of each other. Recommended video: Guided course 06:38 06:38 Intro to Frequency Distributions

Mean (λ) in Poisson Distribution In the context of the Poisson distribution, the mean (denoted as λ) represents the average number of occurrences of the event in the specified interval. In this case, the mean number of typographical errors per page is five, which serves as the parameter for calculating probabilities related to the number of errors on any given page. Recommended video: Guided course 03:28 03:28 Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution