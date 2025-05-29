Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Distribution A probability distribution describes how the probabilities are distributed over the values of a random variable. For a discrete random variable, it assigns a probability to each possible value, ensuring that the sum of all probabilities equals 1. This concept is fundamental in determining whether a given set of probabilities constitutes a valid probability distribution. Recommended video: Guided course 06:39 06:39 Calculating Probabilities in a Binomial Distribution

Properties of Probability The properties of probability state that each probability must be between 0 and 1, inclusive, and the total probability of all outcomes must sum to 1. If any probability is negative or if the total does not equal 1, the distribution is invalid. Understanding these properties is essential for evaluating whether the provided probabilities form a legitimate probability distribution. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability