Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
Problem 4.Real.1b
Textbook Question
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is required by law to publish a report on assisted reproductive technology (ART). ART includes all fertility treatments in which both the egg and the sperm are used. These procedures generally involve removing eggs from a patient’s ovaries, combining them with sperm in the laboratory, and returning them to the patient’s body or giving them to another patient.
You are helping to prepare a CDC report on young ART patients and select at random 6 ART cycles of patients under 35 years of age for a special review. None of the cycles resulted in a live birth. Your manager feels it is impossible to select at random 10 ART cycles that do not result in a live birth. Use the pie chart at the right and your knowledge of statistics to determine whether your manager is correct.
b. What probability distribution do you think best describes the situation? Do you think the distribution of the number of live births is discrete or continuous? Explain your reasoning.
Step 1: Analyze the pie chart provided. The pie chart shows the outcomes of ART cycles for patients under 35 using their own eggs. The proportions are: 52% resulted in live births, 42.4% resulted in eggs retrieved but no birth, and 5.6% resulted in eggs not retrieved.
Step 2: Consider the manager's claim about selecting 10 ART cycles that do not result in live births. The probability of an ART cycle not resulting in a live birth is the sum of the probabilities for 'eggs retrieved but no birth' and 'eggs not retrieved,' which is 42.4% + 5.6% = 48%.
Step 3: Use the binomial probability distribution to model the situation. The binomial distribution is appropriate because we are dealing with a fixed number of trials (ART cycles), each with two possible outcomes: live birth or no live birth. The probability of no live birth is 48%, and the probability of live birth is 52%.
Step 4: Determine whether the distribution of the number of live births is discrete or continuous. The number of live births is a countable quantity (e.g., 0, 1, 2, etc.), which makes it a discrete random variable. Continuous variables, on the other hand, represent measurements that can take any value within a range.
Step 5: To assess the manager's claim, calculate the probability of selecting 10 ART cycles where none result in live births using the binomial formula: \( P(X = 0) = \binom{n}{x} p^x (1-p)^{n-x} \), where \( n = 10 \), \( x = 0 \), and \( p = 0.48 \). This calculation will show whether the manager's claim is statistically valid.
Key Concepts
Probability Distribution
A probability distribution describes how the probabilities of a random variable are distributed across its possible values. In this context, the number of live births from ART cycles can be modeled using a discrete probability distribution, as it counts distinct outcomes (0, 1, 2, etc.) rather than measuring a continuous range. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing the likelihood of different outcomes in ART cycles.
Discrete vs. Continuous Variables
Discrete variables are those that can take on a countable number of distinct values, such as the number of live births in ART cycles, which can only be whole numbers. In contrast, continuous variables can take on any value within a range. Recognizing the nature of the variable in question helps determine the appropriate statistical methods and probability distributions to apply.
Random Sampling
Random sampling is a technique used to select a subset of individuals from a larger population, ensuring that each individual has an equal chance of being chosen. This method is essential for making valid inferences about the population based on the sample. In the context of the ART cycles, understanding random sampling is key to evaluating the manager's claim about the feasibility of selecting cycles that do not result in live births.
