Binomial Distribution A binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this context, the success is defined as a patient surviving five years post-liver transplant, with a probability of 0.75. The distribution is characterized by two parameters: the number of trials (n) and the probability of success (p).

Parameters of Binomial Distribution The parameters of a binomial distribution are 'n', the number of trials, and 'p', the probability of success on each trial. For this question, 'n' is 6 (the number of patients) and 'p' is 0.75 (the survival rate). These parameters are essential for calculating probabilities related to the number of patients who survive the five-year mark.