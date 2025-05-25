Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
5:17 minutes
Problem 4.R.4
Textbook Question
In Exercises 3 and 4, (a) construct a probability distribution, and (b) graph the probability distribution using a histogram and describe its shape.
The number of hours students in a college class slept the previous night
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the total number of students by summing the frequencies provided in the table. This will be used to compute probabilities for the probability distribution. Total students = 1 + 6 + 13 + 23 + 14 + 4 + 2.
Step 2: Construct the probability distribution by dividing the frequency of each hour by the total number of students. For example, the probability for 4 hours is calculated as P(4) = Frequency of 4 hours / Total students. Repeat this for all hours (4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10).
Step 3: Create a table for the probability distribution. The table should have two columns: 'Hours' and 'Probability'. Populate the 'Probability' column with the calculated probabilities for each hour.
Step 4: Graph the probability distribution using a histogram. On the x-axis, plot the 'Hours' (4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10), and on the y-axis, plot the corresponding probabilities. Ensure the bars are proportional to the probabilities.
Step 5: Analyze the shape of the histogram. Determine whether the distribution is symmetric, skewed left, skewed right, or uniform based on the visual representation of the histogram.
