Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
2:39 minutes
Problem 4.R.21a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–26, find the indicated probabilities using the geometric distribution, the Poisson distribution, or the binomial distribution. Then determine whether the events are unusual. If convenient, use a table or technology to find the probabilities.
Fourteen percent of noninstitutionalized U.S. adults smoke cigarettes. After randomly selecting ten noninstitutionalized U.S. adults, you ask them whether they smoke cigarettes. Find the probability that the first adult who smokes cigarettes is (a) the third person selected.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that this problem involves the geometric distribution because we are looking for the probability that the first success (a smoker) occurs on the third trial. The geometric distribution models the number of trials until the first success in a sequence of independent Bernoulli trials.
Step 2: Identify the parameters of the geometric distribution. The probability of success (smoking) is given as \( p = 0.14 \), and the probability of failure (not smoking) is \( q = 1 - p = 0.86 \).
Step 3: Write the formula for the geometric distribution. The probability that the first success occurs on the \( k \)-th trial is given by \( P(X = k) = q^{k-1} \cdot p \), where \( k \) is the trial number.
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the formula. For \( k = 3 \), the probability is \( P(X = 3) = q^{3-1} \cdot p = q^2 \cdot p = (0.86)^2 \cdot 0.14 \).
Step 5: Determine whether the event is unusual. An event is typically considered unusual if its probability is less than 0.05. Compare the calculated probability to 0.05 to make this determination.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Geometric Distribution
The geometric distribution models the number of trials needed to achieve the first success in a series of independent Bernoulli trials. In this context, it is used to find the probability that the first adult who smokes is the third person selected, where each trial (asking an adult) has a constant probability of success (14% smoking rate).
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:38
Intro to Frequency Distributions
Probability Calculation
Calculating probabilities involves determining the likelihood of a specific outcome occurring. For the geometric distribution, the probability of the first success occurring on the k-th trial is given by the formula P(X = k) = (1-p)^(k-1) * p, where p is the probability of success. This formula is essential for solving the given problem.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:09
Probability From Given Z-Scores - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Unusual Events
An event is considered unusual if its probability is low, typically defined as less than 5%. In this exercise, after calculating the probability of the first smoker being the third person selected, one must assess whether this probability qualifies as unusual, providing insight into the likelihood of such an occurrence in the context of the population.
Recommended video:
05:54
Probability of Multiple Independent Events
Watch next
Master The Binomial Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice