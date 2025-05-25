Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Distribution A probability distribution describes how the probabilities are distributed over the values of a random variable. In this context, it represents the likelihood of each age occurring among the students in the orientation course. The distribution can be visualized using a histogram, where the x-axis represents the ages and the y-axis represents the frequency of students at each age.

Histogram A histogram is a graphical representation of the distribution of numerical data, where data is grouped into bins or intervals. Each bar's height corresponds to the frequency of data points within that interval. In this case, the histogram will display the ages of students on the x-axis and the number of students on the y-axis, allowing for a visual interpretation of the age distribution.