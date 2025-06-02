Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
3:39 minutes
Problem 4.RS.1a
Textbook Question
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is required by law to publish a report on assisted reproductive technology (ART). ART includes all fertility treatments in which both the egg and the sperm are used. These procedures generally involve removing eggs from a patient’s ovaries, combining them with sperm in the laboratory, and returning them to the patient’s body or giving them to another patient.
You are helping to prepare a CDC report on young ART patients and select at random 6 ART cycles of patients under 35 years of age for a special review. None of the cycles resulted in a live birth. Your manager feels it is impossible to select at random 10 ART cycles that do not result in a live birth. Use the pie chart at the right and your knowledge of statistics to determine whether your manager is correct.
a. How would you determine whether your manager is correct, that it is impossible to select at random six ART cycles that do not result in a live birth?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the pie chart provided. The pie chart shows the distribution of ART cycle outcomes for patients under 35 using their own eggs. Specifically, 52% of cycles result in live births, 42.4% result in eggs retrieved but no birth, and 5.6% result in eggs not retrieved.
Step 2: Understand the manager's claim. The manager believes it is impossible to randomly select 10 ART cycles that do not result in a live birth. To evaluate this claim, we need to calculate the probability of selecting cycles that do not result in live births.
Step 3: Use the probability of 'no live birth' from the pie chart. The probability of selecting a cycle that does not result in a live birth is the sum of the probabilities of 'eggs retrieved but no birth' (42.4%) and 'eggs not retrieved' (5.6%), which equals 48%.
Step 4: Apply the binomial probability formula. To determine the likelihood of selecting 10 cycles that do not result in a live birth, use the binomial probability formula: \( P(X = k) = \binom{n}{k} p^k (1-p)^{n-k} \), where \( n \) is the number of trials (10 cycles), \( k \) is the number of successes (cycles without live births), and \( p \) is the probability of success (0.48).
Step 5: Interpret the results. Calculate the probability for \( k = 10 \) (all 10 cycles resulting in no live birth). If the probability is non-zero, it is possible to select 10 cycles without live births, even if the probability is very small. This would refute the manager's claim.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Random Sampling
Random sampling is a statistical technique where each member of a population has an equal chance of being selected. This method helps ensure that the sample is representative of the population, reducing bias. In the context of the ART cycles, random sampling would involve selecting cycles without any predetermined criteria, allowing for a fair assessment of outcomes.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this scenario, understanding the probability of selecting ART cycles that do not result in a live birth is crucial. Given the pie chart data, one can calculate the probability of selecting cycles with no live births to determine if it is feasible to randomly select six such cycles.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Statistical Inference
Statistical inference involves drawing conclusions about a population based on sample data. In this case, the manager's assertion can be evaluated by analyzing the sample of ART cycles and the associated probabilities. By applying statistical inference, one can assess whether the observed outcomes align with the expected probabilities, thus determining the validity of the manager's claim.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:53
Parameters vs. Statistics
Watch next
Master The Binomial Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice