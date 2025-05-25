Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
5:25 minutes
Problem 4.R.7
Textbook Question
In Exercises 7 and 8, (a) find the mean, variance, and standard deviation of the probability distribution, and (b) interpret the results.
The number of cell phones per household in a small town
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: To find the mean of the probability distribution, use the formula for the expected value: \( \mu = \sum (x \cdot P(x)) \), where \( x \) represents the number of cell phones and \( P(x) \) represents the corresponding probability. Multiply each \( x \) value by its probability and sum the results.
Step 2: To calculate the variance, use the formula \( \sigma^2 = \sum [(x - \mu)^2 \cdot P(x)] \). First, subtract the mean \( \mu \) from each \( x \) value, square the result, and then multiply by the corresponding probability. Sum these values to get the variance.
Step 3: To find the standard deviation, take the square root of the variance: \( \sigma = \sqrt{\sigma^2} \). This provides a measure of the spread of the distribution.
Step 4: Interpret the mean: The mean represents the average number of cell phones per household in the town. It is a weighted average based on the probabilities provided.
Step 5: Interpret the standard deviation: The standard deviation indicates how much the number of cell phones per household varies from the mean. A smaller standard deviation suggests less variability, while a larger standard deviation indicates more variability.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Mean of a Probability Distribution
The mean of a probability distribution, also known as the expected value, is calculated by multiplying each outcome by its probability and summing these products. It provides a measure of the central tendency of the distribution, indicating the average number of cell phones per household in this context.
Variance and Standard Deviation
Variance measures the spread of a probability distribution by calculating the average of the squared differences from the mean. The standard deviation, the square root of the variance, indicates how much the values typically deviate from the mean, providing insight into the variability of cell phone ownership in households.
Interpreting Results
Interpreting the results involves analyzing the calculated mean, variance, and standard deviation to understand the distribution of cell phones per household. This includes discussing what the average number of cell phones suggests about the community and how the variability reflects differences in cell phone ownership among households.
