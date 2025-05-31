Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Distribution A probability distribution describes how the probabilities are distributed over the values of a random variable. In this context, it represents the likelihood of each age occurring among the students. To construct it, you divide the number of students at each age by the total number of students, resulting in a distribution that sums to 1.

Relative Frequency Relative frequency is the ratio of the number of times an event occurs to the total number of trials or observations. In the case of the ages of students, it is calculated by taking the count of students for each age and dividing it by the total number of students. This provides a way to express the probability of each age in the context of the overall group.