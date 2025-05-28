Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Problem 4.R.21b
In Exercises 21–26, find the indicated probabilities using the geometric distribution, the Poisson distribution, or the binomial distribution. Then determine whether the events are unusual. If convenient, use a table or technology to find the probabilities.
Fourteen percent of noninstitutionalized U.S. adults smoke cigarettes. After randomly selecting ten noninstitutionalized U.S. adults, you ask them whether they smoke cigarettes. Find the probability that the first adult who smokes cigarettes is (b) the fourth or fifth person selected.
1
Step 1: Identify the appropriate probability distribution for the problem. Since we are looking for the probability that the first adult who smokes cigarettes is the fourth or fifth person selected, this is a geometric distribution problem. The geometric distribution models the probability of the first success occurring on a specific trial.
Step 2: Write the formula for the geometric distribution. The probability that the first success occurs on the nth trial is given by: P(X = n) = (1 - p)^(n-1) * p, where p is the probability of success (in this case, the probability that an adult smokes cigarettes), and (1 - p) is the probability of failure.
Step 3: Calculate the probability for the fourth person being the first smoker. Substitute n = 4 and p = 0.14 into the formula: P(X = 4) = (1 - 0.14)^(4-1) * 0.14. Simplify the expression to find the probability for the fourth person.
Step 4: Calculate the probability for the fifth person being the first smoker. Similarly, substitute n = 5 and p = 0.14 into the formula: P(X = 5) = (1 - 0.14)^(5-1) * 0.14. Simplify the expression to find the probability for the fifth person.
Step 5: Add the probabilities from Step 3 and Step 4 to find the total probability that the first smoker is either the fourth or fifth person. Finally, compare the result to a threshold (e.g., 0.05) to determine whether the event is unusual.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Geometric Distribution
The geometric distribution models the number of trials needed to achieve the first success in a series of independent Bernoulli trials. In this context, it applies to the scenario of finding the first adult who smokes cigarettes among a sample. The probability of success (smoking) is constant, and the trials continue until the first success occurs.
Probability Calculation
Calculating probabilities involves determining the likelihood of a specific event occurring. For the geometric distribution, the probability of the first success occurring on the k-th trial can be calculated using the formula P(X = k) = (1-p)^(k-1) * p, where p is the probability of success. This formula helps in finding the probability that the first smoker is the fourth or fifth person selected.
Unusual Events
An event is considered unusual if its probability is less than 0.05 (5%). In the context of this problem, after calculating the probabilities for the fourth and fifth adults being the first smokers, one must assess whether these probabilities fall below this threshold to determine if the events are unusual. This concept helps in interpreting the significance of the results.
