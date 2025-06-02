Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
2:53 minutes
Problem 4.T.1c
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–3, find the indicated probabilities using the geometric distribution, the Poisson distribution, or the binomial distribution. Then determine whether the events are unusual. If convenient, use a table or technology to find the probabilities.
One out of every 42 tax returns for incomes over $1 million requires an audit. An auditor is examining tax returns for over $1 million. Find the probability that (c) none of the first five returns the tax auditor examines require an audit.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of probability distribution to use. Since the problem involves repeated independent trials with a fixed probability of success (a tax return requiring an audit), the binomial distribution is appropriate. The binomial distribution is defined as P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k), where n is the number of trials, k is the number of successes, and p is the probability of success.
Step 2: Define the parameters of the binomial distribution. Here, n = 5 (the number of tax returns examined), k = 0 (we are looking for the probability of no audits), and p = 1/42 (the probability of a single tax return requiring an audit).
Step 3: Substitute the values into the binomial probability formula. Using MathML, the formula becomes: . For this problem, substitute n = 5, k = 0, and p = 1/42.
Step 4: Simplify the formula. Since k = 0, the term p^k becomes 1, and the binomial coefficient simplifies to 1. The formula reduces to P(X = 0) = (1-p)^n. Substitute p = 1/42 and n = 5 into the formula: .
Step 5: Determine whether the event is unusual. An event is typically considered unusual if its probability is less than 0.05. Calculate the probability from Step 4 and compare it to 0.05 to determine if the event is unusual.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Geometric Distribution
The geometric distribution models the number of trials needed to achieve the first success in a series of independent Bernoulli trials. In this context, it can be used to find the probability of observing a certain number of failures before the first success occurs. The probability of success is constant across trials, making it suitable for scenarios like auditing tax returns.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:38
Intro to Frequency Distributions
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution describes the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this case, it can be applied to determine the probability of none of the five tax returns requiring an audit, where each return has a success probability of 1/42. The binomial formula is useful for calculating probabilities in scenarios with a defined number of trials.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:28
Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution
Unusual Events
An event is considered unusual if its probability is low, typically defined as less than 5%. In the context of this problem, after calculating the probability of none of the five tax returns requiring an audit, one must assess whether this probability falls below the threshold for being classified as unusual. This helps in understanding the significance of the results in practical terms.
Recommended video:
05:54
Probability of Multiple Independent Events
Watch next
Master The Binomial Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice