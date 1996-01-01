Problem 7.RE.27
In Exercises 27 and 28, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic z, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
A substance abuse counselor claims that the mean annual drug overdose death rate for the 50 states is at least 25 deaths per 100,000 people. In a random sample of 30 states, the mean annual drug overdose rate is 22.48 per 100,000 people. Assume the population standard deviation is 10.69 deaths per 100,000. At α=0.01, is there enough evidence to reject the claim?
Problem 7.R.2
n Exercises 1–6, the statement represents a claim. Write its complement and state which is H0 and which is Ha.
μ = 82
Problem 7.R.4
n Exercises 1–6, the statement represents a claim. Write its complement and state which is H0 and which is Ha.
μ ≠ 150,020
Problem 7.R.6
n Exercises 1–6, the statement represents a claim. Write its complement and state which is H0 and which is Ha.
p ≥ 0.64
Problem 7.RE.32
In Exercises 29 –34, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of t-test with level of significance α and sample size n.
Left-tailed test, α=0.05, n=48
Problem 7.RE.33
In Exercises 29 –34, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of t-test with level of significance α and sample size n.
Left-tailed test, α=0.05, n=15
Problem 7.RE.48
In Exercises 45–48, determine whether a normal sampling distribution can be used to approximate the binomial distribution. If it can, test the claim.
Claim: p≥0.04; α=0.10
Sample statistics: p_hat = 0.03, n=30
Problem 7.Q.1
A hat company claims that the mean hat size for a male is at least 7.25. A random sample of 12 hat sizes has a mean of 7.15. At α=0.01, can you reject the company’s claim? Assume the population is normally distributed and the population standard deviation is 0.27.
Problem 7.Q.2
A travel analyst claims the mean daily base price for renting a full-size or less expensive vehicle in Vancouver, British Columbia, is more than $86. You want to test this claim. In a random sample of 40 full-size or less expensive vehicles available to rent in Vancouver, British Columbia, the mean daily base price is $93.23. Assume the population standard deviation is $28.90. At α=0.10, do you have enough evidence to support the analyst’s claim?
Problem 7.Q.3
A government agency reports that the mean amount of earnings for full-time workers ages 18 to 24 with a bachelor’s degree in a recent year is $52,133. In a random sample of 15 full-time workers ages 18 to 24 with a bachelor’s degree, the mean amount of earnings is $48,400 and the standard deviation is $6679. At α=0.05, is there enough evidence to reject the claim? Assume the population is normally distributed.
Problem 7.Q.4
[APPLET] A weight loss program claims that program participants have a mean weight loss of at least 10.5 pounds after 1 month. The weight losses after 1 month (in pounds) of a random sample of 40 program participants are listed below. At α=0.01, is there enough evidence to reject the program’s claim?
Problem 7.Q.5
A nonprofit consumer organization says that less than 25% of the televisions the organization rated in a recent year have an overall score of 70 or more. In a random sample of 35 televisions the organization rated in a recent year, 23% have an overall score of 70 or more. At α=0.05, can you support the organization’s claim?
Problem 7.T.4
A research center claims that more than 80% of U.S. adults think that mothers should have paid maternity leave. In a random sample of 50 U.S. adults, 82% think that mothers should have paid maternity leave. At α=0.05, is there enough evidence to support the center’s claim?
Problem 7.RE.9a
In Exercises 7–10, (a) state the null and alternative hypotheses and identify which represents the claim.
A nonprofit consumer organization says that the standard deviation of the starting prices of its top-rated vehicles for a recent year is no more than $2900.
Problem 7.RE.9c
In Exercises 7–10, explain whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed. A nonprofit consumer organization says that the standard deviation of the starting prices of its top-rated vehicles for a recent year is no more than $2900.
Problem 7.RE.9d
In Exercises 7–10, explain how you should interpret a decision that rejects the null hypothesis.
A nonprofit consumer organization says that the standard deviation of the starting prices of its top-rated vehicles for a recent year is no more than $2900.
Problem 7.RE.9e
In Exercises 7–10, explain how you should interpret a decision that fails to reject the null hypothesis.
A nonprofit consumer organization says that the standard deviation of the starting prices of its top-rated vehicles for a recent year is no more than $2900.
Problem 7.RE.10a
In Exercises 7–10, state the null and alternative hypotheses and identify which represents the claim,
An energy bar maker claims that the mean number of grams of carbohydrates in one bar is less than 25.
Problem 7.RE.10b
In Exercises 7–10, describe type I and type II errors for a hypothesis test of the claim.
An energy bar maker claims that the mean number of grams of carbohydrates in one bar is less than 25.
Problem 7.RE.10c
In Exercises 7–10, (c) explain whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.
An energy bar maker claims that the mean number of grams of carbohydrates in one bar is less than 25.
Problem 7.RE.10d
In Exercises 7–10, (d) explain how you should interpret a decision that rejects the null hypothesis.
An energy bar maker claims that the mean number of grams of carbohydrates in one bar is less than 25.
Problem 7.RE.11
In Exercises 11 and 12, find the P-value for the hypothesis test with the standardized test statistic z. Decide whether to reject H0 for the level of significance α.
Left-tailed test, z = -0.94, α = 0.05
Problem 7.RE.12
In Exercises 11 and 12, find the P-value for the hypothesis test with the standardized test statistic z. Decide whether to reject H0 for the level of significance α.
Two-tailed test, z = 2.57, α = 0.10
Problem 7.RE.13
In Exercises 13 –16, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of z-test with level of significance . Include a graph with your answer.
Left-tailed test, α=0.02
Problem 7.RE.15
In Exercises 13 –16, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of z-test with level of significance . Include a graph with your answer.
Right-tailed test, α=0.025
Problem 7.RE.16
In Exercises 13 –16, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of z-test with level of significance . Include a graph with your answer.
Two-tailed test, α=0.03
Problem 7.RS.3
You want your test to support a positive claim about your college, not just fail to reject one. Should you state your claim so that the null hypothesis contains the claim or the alternate hypothesis contains the claim? Explain.
Problem 7.T.3
When you reject a true claim with a level of significance that is virtually zero, what can you infer about the randomness of your sampling process?
Problem 7.T.7
[APPLET] A researcher claims that the mean age of the residents of a small town is more than 38 years. The ages (in years) of a random sample of 30 residents are listed below. At α=0.10, is there enough evidence to support the researcher’s claim? Assume the population standard deviation is 9 years.
Problem 7.T.5
A nutrition bar manufacturer claims that the standard deviation of the number of grams of carbohydrates in a bar is 1.11 grams. A random sample of 26 bars has a standard deviation of 1.19 grams. At α=0.05, is there enough evidence to reject the manufacturer’s claim? Assume the population is normally distributed.
