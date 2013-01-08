Problem 8.Q.2

Take this quiz as you would take a quiz in class. After you are done, check your work against the answers given in the back of the book.For each exercise, perform the steps below.





a. Identify the claim and state Ho and Ha





b. Determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed, and whether to use a z-test or a t-test. Explain your reasoning.





c. Find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s).





d. Find the appropriate standardized test statistic.





e. Decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.





f. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.









A music teacher claims that the mean scores on a music assessment test for eighth grade students in public and private schools are equal. The mean score for 13 randomly selected public school students is 146 with a standard deviation of 49, and the mean score for 15 randomly selected private school students is 160 with a standard deviation of 42. At α=0.1, can you reject the teacher’s claim? Assume the populations are normally distributed and the population variances are equal. (Adapted from National Center for Education Statistics)