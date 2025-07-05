Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Value The critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. For a left-tailed test, it is the z-score that corresponds to the specified level of significance (α). In this case, with α = 0.02, the critical value indicates the point below which we would reject the null hypothesis, helping to define the rejection region. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution

Rejection Region The rejection region is the range of values for which the null hypothesis is rejected. In a left-tailed test, this region lies to the left of the critical value on the z-distribution. For α = 0.02, the rejection region includes all z-scores less than the critical value, indicating that if the test statistic falls within this region, we conclude that the sample provides sufficient evidence to reject the null hypothesis. Recommended video: Guided course 09:56 09:56 Step 4: State Conclusion