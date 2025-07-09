Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Deviation Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. In this context, it quantifies how much the carbohydrate content in the nutrition bars deviates from the average. A smaller standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be closer to the mean, while a larger one suggests more spread out values. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. In this scenario, the null hypothesis (H0) states that the manufacturer's claim about the standard deviation is true, while the alternative hypothesis (H1) suggests it is not. The goal is to determine if the sample data provides sufficient evidence to reject H0. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses