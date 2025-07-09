Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
4:18 minutes
Problem 7.T.5
Textbook Question
A nutrition bar manufacturer claims that the standard deviation of the number of grams of carbohydrates in a bar is 1.11 grams. A random sample of 26 bars has a standard deviation of 1.19 grams. At α=0.05, is there enough evidence to reject the manufacturer’s claim? Assume the population is normally distributed.
Verified step by step guidance
1
State the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (Hₐ). H₀: σ = 1.11 (the population standard deviation is 1.11 grams). Hₐ: σ ≠ 1.11 (the population standard deviation is not 1.11 grams). This is a two-tailed test.
Identify the test statistic to use. Since we are testing the population standard deviation, we use the chi-square test for variance. The test statistic is χ² = (n - 1) * (s² / σ₀²), where n is the sample size, s is the sample standard deviation, and σ₀ is the claimed population standard deviation.
Substitute the given values into the formula. Here, n = 26, s = 1.19, and σ₀ = 1.11. First, calculate the sample variance (s² = 1.19²) and the claimed variance (σ₀² = 1.11²). Then compute χ² using the formula χ² = (n - 1) * (s² / σ₀²).
Determine the critical values for the chi-square distribution. Use the chi-square table with degrees of freedom (df = n - 1 = 25) and the significance level α = 0.05. Since this is a two-tailed test, divide α by 2 to find the critical values for the lower and upper tails.
Compare the calculated χ² value to the critical values. If the χ² value falls outside the range defined by the critical values, reject the null hypothesis. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis. Interpret the result in the context of the problem.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. In this context, it quantifies how much the carbohydrate content in the nutrition bars deviates from the average. A smaller standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be closer to the mean, while a larger one suggests more spread out values.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:45
Calculating Standard Deviation
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. In this scenario, the null hypothesis (H0) states that the manufacturer's claim about the standard deviation is true, while the alternative hypothesis (H1) suggests it is not. The goal is to determine if the sample data provides sufficient evidence to reject H0.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Significance Level (α)
The significance level, denoted as α, is the threshold for determining whether to reject the null hypothesis. In this case, α is set at 0.05, meaning there is a 5% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none. If the p-value obtained from the hypothesis test is less than α, the null hypothesis can be rejected, indicating significant evidence against the manufacturer's claim.
Recommended video:
03:33
Finding Binomial Probabilities Using TI-84 Example 1
