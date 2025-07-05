Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
4:19 minutes
Problem 7.RE.15
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–16, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of z-test with level of significance . Include a graph with your answer.
Right-tailed test, α=0.025
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. This is a right-tailed z-test with a significance level (α) of 0.025. The goal is to find the critical value(s) and the rejection region(s). A right-tailed test means we are looking for the critical value where the area to the right under the standard normal curve equals 0.025.
Step 2: Recall the relationship between the significance level (α) and the z-score. For a right-tailed test, the critical value corresponds to the z-score such that the cumulative probability to the left of the z-score is 1 - α. In this case, 1 - α = 1 - 0.025 = 0.975.
Step 3: Use a z-table or statistical software to find the z-score that corresponds to a cumulative probability of 0.975. This z-score is the critical value for the test.
Step 4: Define the rejection region. For a right-tailed test, the rejection region consists of all z-scores greater than the critical value found in Step 3. This means if the test statistic falls in this region, we reject the null hypothesis.
Step 5: Visualize the result. On a standard normal distribution graph, shade the area to the right of the critical value (representing the rejection region). Label the critical value on the x-axis and indicate that the area under the curve in the rejection region is equal to α = 0.025.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Critical Value
The critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. For a right-tailed z-test, it is the z-score that corresponds to the specified level of significance (α). In this case, with α = 0.025, the critical value indicates the point beyond which the null hypothesis will be rejected.
Critical Values: t-Distribution
Rejection Region
The rejection region is the area in the tail of the distribution where, if the test statistic falls, the null hypothesis is rejected. For a right-tailed test with α = 0.025, the rejection region is located to the right of the critical value. This region represents the outcomes that are statistically significant, indicating strong evidence against the null hypothesis.
Step 4: State Conclusion
Z-Test
A z-test is a statistical test used to determine if there is a significant difference between sample and population means when the population variance is known. It utilizes the standard normal distribution to calculate the z-score, which helps in comparing the sample mean to the population mean. In this context, the z-test is applied to assess the hypothesis under the specified significance level.
Probability From Given Z-Scores - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
