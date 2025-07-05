Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Value The critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. For a right-tailed z-test, it is the z-score that corresponds to the specified level of significance (α). In this case, with α = 0.025, the critical value indicates the point beyond which the null hypothesis will be rejected.

Rejection Region The rejection region is the area in the tail of the distribution where, if the test statistic falls, the null hypothesis is rejected. For a right-tailed test with α = 0.025, the rejection region is located to the right of the critical value. This region represents the outcomes that are statistically significant, indicating strong evidence against the null hypothesis.