Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1). In this case, the null hypothesis states that the mean age is 38 years or less, while the alternative hypothesis posits that it is greater than 38 years. The goal is to determine if there is enough evidence to reject the null hypothesis at a specified significance level.

Significance Level (α) The significance level, denoted as α, is the probability of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is actually true, also known as a Type I error. In this scenario, α is set at 0.10, meaning there is a 10% risk of concluding that the mean age is greater than 38 years when it is not. This threshold helps researchers decide how strong the evidence must be to support the alternative hypothesis.