Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
7:05 minutes
Problem 7.T.7
Textbook Question
[APPLET] A researcher claims that the mean age of the residents of a small town is more than 38 years. The ages (in years) of a random sample of 30 residents are listed below. At α=0.10, is there enough evidence to support the researcher’s claim? Assume the population standard deviation is 9 years.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Formulate the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) is that the mean age of the residents is 38 years (μ = 38). The alternative hypothesis (H₁) is that the mean age of the residents is greater than 38 years (μ > 38).
Step 2: Calculate the sample mean (x̄). Add all the ages provided in the sample and divide by the total number of residents (n = 30). Use the formula: .
Step 3: Compute the test statistic using the z-test formula for a population mean. The formula is: , where μ = 38, σ = 9, and n = 30.
Step 4: Determine the critical value for α = 0.10 in a one-tailed z-test. Look up the z-value corresponding to a significance level of 0.10 in a z-table. This critical value will help decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Step 5: Compare the calculated z-test statistic to the critical value. If the test statistic is greater than the critical value, reject the null hypothesis and conclude that there is enough evidence to support the researcher’s claim. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis.
