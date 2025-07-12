A travel analyst claims the mean daily base price for renting a full-size or less expensive vehicle in Vancouver, British Columbia, is more than $86. You want to test this claim. In a random sample of 40 full-size or less expensive vehicles available to rent in Vancouver, British Columbia, the mean daily base price is $93.23. Assume the population standard deviation is $28.90. At α=0.10, do you have enough evidence to support the analyst’s claim?