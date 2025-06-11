Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Null Hypothesis (H0) The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference, serving as a default position in statistical testing. In this context, it asserts that the population mean (μ) is equal to a specific value, which is 150,020. Researchers aim to gather evidence against H0 to support an alternative hypothesis.

Alternative Hypothesis (Ha) The alternative hypothesis (Ha) represents a statement that contradicts the null hypothesis, suggesting that there is an effect or a difference. In this case, Ha is that the population mean (μ) is not equal to 150,020, indicating a significant deviation from this value. It is what researchers hope to support through their data analysis.