In Exercises 29–34, find the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for the type of t-test with level of significance α and sample size n.
Left-tailed test, α=0.05, n=15
In Exercises 45–48, determine whether a normal sampling distribution can be used to approximate the binomial distribution. If it can, test the claim.
Claim: p≥0.04; α=0.10
Sample statistics: p_hat = 0.03, n=30
A hat company claims that the mean hat size for a male is at least 7.25. A random sample of 12 hat sizes has a mean of 7.15. At α=0.01, can you reject the company’s claim? Assume the population is normally distributed and the population standard deviation is 0.27.
A travel analyst claims the mean daily base price for renting a full-size or less expensive vehicle in Vancouver, British Columbia, is more than $86. You want to test this claim. In a random sample of 40 full-size or less expensive vehicles available to rent in Vancouver, British Columbia, the mean daily base price is $93.23. Assume the population standard deviation is $28.90. At α=0.10, do you have enough evidence to support the analyst’s claim?
[APPLET] A weight loss program claims that program participants have a mean weight loss of at least 10.5 pounds after 1 month. The weight losses after 1 month (in pounds) of a random sample of 40 program participants are listed below. At α=0.01, is there enough evidence to reject the program’s claim?
A nonprofit consumer organization says that less than 25% of the televisions the organization rated in a recent year have an overall score of 70 or more. In a random sample of 35 televisions the organization rated in a recent year, 23% have an overall score of 70 or more. At α=0.05, can you support the organization’s claim?
A research center claims that more than 80% of U.S. adults think that mothers should have paid maternity leave. In a random sample of 50 U.S. adults, 82% think that mothers should have paid maternity leave. At α=0.05, is there enough evidence to support the center’s claim?