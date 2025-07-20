Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) that represents a default position, and an alternative hypothesis (H1) that represents what we aim to support. In this case, the null hypothesis would state that the mean earnings of the sample do not differ significantly from the reported mean of $52,133. Recommended video: 05:52 05:52 Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions

P-value The p-value is a measure that helps determine the strength of the evidence against the null hypothesis. It represents the probability of obtaining a sample mean as extreme as, or more extreme than, the observed sample mean, assuming the null hypothesis is true. If the p-value is less than the significance level (α), we reject the null hypothesis, indicating that the sample provides sufficient evidence to support the alternative hypothesis. Recommended video: Guided course 06:50 06:50 Step 3: Get P-Value