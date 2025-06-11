Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Null Hypothesis (H0) The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference, serving as a default position in statistical testing. In this case, H0 states that the population mean (μ) is equal to 82. It is the hypothesis that researchers aim to test against, and it is assumed true until evidence suggests otherwise.

Alternative Hypothesis (Ha) The alternative hypothesis (Ha) represents a statement that contradicts the null hypothesis, suggesting that there is an effect or a difference. For the given claim, Ha would state that the population mean (μ) is not equal to 82. This hypothesis is what researchers seek to support through statistical evidence.