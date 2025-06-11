Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 7.R.2
Textbook Question
n Exercises 1–6, the statement represents a claim. Write its complement and state which is H0 and which is Ha.
μ = 82
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The given claim is μ = 82, where μ represents the population mean. This is a statement about the population parameter.
Step 2: Write the complement of the claim. The complement of μ = 82 is μ ≠ 82, as the complement represents all values of μ that are not equal to 82.
Step 3: Identify the null hypothesis (H0). The null hypothesis is the statement of equality, so H0: μ = 82.
Step 4: Identify the alternative hypothesis (Ha). The alternative hypothesis is the complement of the null hypothesis, so Ha: μ ≠ 82.
Step 5: Summarize the hypotheses. H0: μ = 82 (null hypothesis), Ha: μ ≠ 82 (alternative hypothesis). These hypotheses will be used in hypothesis testing to determine if there is enough evidence to reject H0 in favor of Ha.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Null Hypothesis (H0)
The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference, serving as a default position in statistical testing. In this case, H0 states that the population mean (μ) is equal to 82. It is the hypothesis that researchers aim to test against, and it is assumed true until evidence suggests otherwise.
Alternative Hypothesis (Ha)
The alternative hypothesis (Ha) represents a statement that contradicts the null hypothesis, suggesting that there is an effect or a difference. For the given claim, Ha would state that the population mean (μ) is not equal to 82. This hypothesis is what researchers seek to support through statistical evidence.
Complement of a Hypothesis
The complement of a hypothesis refers to the opposite scenario of the original claim. In this context, if the claim is μ = 82, the complement would be μ ≠ 82. Understanding the complement is crucial for hypothesis testing, as it helps define the scope of the alternative hypothesis and the potential outcomes of the statistical test.
4:23
Complementary Events
