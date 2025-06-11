Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Null Hypothesis (H0) The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference, serving as a default position in statistical testing. In this context, it typically represents the status quo or a claim that a parameter, such as a population proportion, is equal to a specific value. For the given claim 'p ≥ 0.64', the null hypothesis would assert that 'p = 0.64'. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses

Alternative Hypothesis (Ha) The alternative hypothesis (Ha) is a statement that contradicts the null hypothesis, suggesting that there is an effect or a difference. It represents the claim that researchers aim to support through statistical evidence. In this case, the alternative hypothesis would be 'p < 0.64', indicating that the population proportion is less than 0.64. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses