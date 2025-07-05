Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
5:02 minutes
Problem 7.RE.12
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11 and 12, find the P-value for the hypothesis test with the standardized test statistic z. Decide whether to reject H0 for the level of significance α.
Two-tailed test, z = 2.57, α = 0.10
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. This is a two-tailed hypothesis test where the standardized test statistic z = 2.57, and the level of significance α = 0.10. The goal is to find the P-value and decide whether to reject the null hypothesis H₀.
Step 2: Recall that for a two-tailed test, the P-value is calculated as the area in both tails of the standard normal distribution beyond the absolute value of the test statistic z. Mathematically, P-value = 2 × P(Z > |z|).
Step 3: Use the standard normal distribution table (or a statistical software) to find the probability P(Z > 2.57). This represents the area to the right of z = 2.57 under the standard normal curve.
Step 4: Multiply the result from Step 3 by 2 to account for both tails of the distribution, as this is a two-tailed test. This gives the total P-value.
Step 5: Compare the P-value obtained in Step 4 with the level of significance α = 0.10. If the P-value is less than α, reject the null hypothesis H₀; otherwise, fail to reject H₀.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
P-value
The P-value is a statistical measure that helps determine the significance of results in hypothesis testing. It represents the probability of obtaining a test statistic as extreme as, or more extreme than, the observed value under the null hypothesis. A smaller P-value indicates stronger evidence against the null hypothesis, leading researchers to consider rejecting it.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:50
Step 3: Get P-Value
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample data to calculate a test statistic. The outcome determines whether there is enough evidence to reject H0 in favor of H1 at a specified significance level (α).
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Significance Level (α)
The significance level, denoted as α, is the threshold for determining whether to reject the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. It represents the probability of making a Type I error, which occurs when the null hypothesis is incorrectly rejected. Common values for α are 0.05, 0.01, and 0.10, with lower values indicating a stricter criterion for significance.
Recommended video:
03:33
Finding Binomial Probabilities Using TI-84 Example 1
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice