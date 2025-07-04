Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1). In this case, the null hypothesis would state that 80% or fewer U.S. adults support paid maternity leave, while the alternative hypothesis would assert that more than 80% do. The goal is to determine if the sample data provides sufficient evidence to reject the null hypothesis.

P-Value The p-value is a measure that helps determine the significance of the results obtained from a hypothesis test. It represents the probability of observing the sample data, or something more extreme, assuming the null hypothesis is true. If the p-value is less than the significance level (α), typically set at 0.05, it indicates strong evidence against the null hypothesis, leading to its rejection in favor of the alternative hypothesis.