Level of Significance The level of significance, often denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold for determining whether to reject the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. A level of significance close to zero indicates a very stringent criterion for rejecting the null hypothesis, suggesting that only extremely strong evidence against it will lead to rejection.

Type I Error A Type I error occurs when a true null hypothesis is incorrectly rejected. In the context of a very low level of significance, the likelihood of committing a Type I error is minimized, meaning that if you reject a true claim, it raises concerns about the validity of the sampling process or the data collected.