Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 7.T.3
Textbook Question
When you reject a true claim with a level of significance that is virtually zero, what can you infer about the randomness of your sampling process?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Rejecting a true claim is known as a Type I error in hypothesis testing. The level of significance (denoted as \( \alpha \)) represents the probability of making this error. A level of significance that is 'virtually zero' implies that the probability of making a Type I error is extremely small.
Recall the role of randomness in sampling: In statistics, random sampling ensures that every individual in the population has an equal chance of being selected. This randomness is crucial for the validity of inferential statistics, as it minimizes bias and ensures that the sample is representative of the population.
Analyze the situation: If you reject a true claim despite having a virtually zero level of significance, it suggests that the observed data is highly unusual under the null hypothesis. This could indicate a problem with the randomness of the sampling process, as non-random sampling can introduce bias and lead to misleading results.
Consider potential issues: Non-random sampling could occur due to selection bias, systematic errors, or external factors influencing the sample. These issues can cause the sample to deviate from the population characteristics, leading to incorrect conclusions even with a low \( \alpha \).
Conclude the inference: The occurrence of a Type I error with a virtually zero level of significance strongly suggests that the sampling process may not have been truly random. Investigate the sampling methodology to identify and address any potential sources of bias or non-randomness.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Level of Significance
The level of significance, often denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold for determining whether to reject the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. A level of significance close to zero indicates a very stringent criterion for rejecting the null hypothesis, suggesting that only extremely strong evidence against it will lead to rejection.
Type I Error
A Type I error occurs when a true null hypothesis is incorrectly rejected. In the context of a very low level of significance, the likelihood of committing a Type I error is minimized, meaning that if you reject a true claim, it raises concerns about the validity of the sampling process or the data collected.
Random Sampling
Random sampling is a technique used to ensure that every individual in a population has an equal chance of being selected for a study. If the sampling process is not random, it can lead to biased results, which may explain why a true claim is rejected, as the sample may not accurately represent the population.
