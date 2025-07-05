Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Value The critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. For a two-tailed test, it divides the significance level (α) into two equal parts, indicating the points beyond which the null hypothesis can be rejected. In this case, with α = 0.03, the critical values will be found at the 1.5% tails of the standard normal distribution.

Rejection Region The rejection region is the area in the tails of the distribution where, if the test statistic falls, the null hypothesis is rejected. For a two-tailed test with α = 0.03, the rejection regions are located in both tails of the distribution, specifically beyond the critical values. This region represents the extreme values that are unlikely to occur if the null hypothesis is true.