Textbook Question
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. See Example 5. ƒ(x) = x³ - x + 9
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Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. See Example 5. ƒ(x) = x³ - x + 9
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. See Example 5. 1 ƒ(x) = x + —— x⁵
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. ƒ(x) = x² - 1
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. g(x) = (x - 4)²
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. g(x) = |x| - 1
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. h(x) = -(x + 1)³
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. h(x) = 2x² - 1
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. ƒ(x) = 2(x - 2)² - 4
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. ƒ(x) = √x + 2
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. ƒ(x) = √-x
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. _ ƒ(x) = 2√x + 1
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. g(x) = ½ x³ - 4