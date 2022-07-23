Concept Check Plot each point, and then plot the points that are symmetric to the given point with point with respect to the (b) y-axis. (-4, -2)
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Basics of Graphing
3:52 minutes
Problem 53
Textbook Question
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. See Example 5. ƒ(x) = x³ - x + 9
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definitions: A function \( f(x) \) is even if \( f(-x) = f(x) \) for all \( x \), and odd if \( f(-x) = -f(x) \) for all \( x \). If neither condition holds, the function is neither even nor odd.
Start by finding \( f(-x) \) for the given function \( f(x) = x^3 - x + 9 \). Substitute \( -x \) into the function: \( f(-x) = (-x)^3 - (-x) + 9 \).
Simplify \( f(-x) \): \( (-x)^3 = -x^3 \), and \( -(-x) = +x \), so \( f(-x) = -x^3 + x + 9 \).
Compare \( f(-x) \) with \( f(x) \) and \( -f(x) \): \( f(x) = x^3 - x + 9 \) and \( -f(x) = -x^3 + x - 9 \). Check if \( f(-x) = f(x) \) or \( f(-x) = -f(x) \).
Since \( f(-x) \) is neither equal to \( f(x) \) nor to \( -f(x) \), conclude that the function \( f(x) = x^3 - x + 9 \) is neither even nor odd.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Even and Odd Functions
An even function satisfies f(-x) = f(x) for all x in its domain, meaning its graph is symmetric about the y-axis. An odd function satisfies f(-x) = -f(x), indicating symmetry about the origin. Functions that do not meet either condition are neither even nor odd.
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Function Evaluation and Substitution
To determine if a function is even or odd, substitute -x into the function and simplify. Comparing f(-x) with f(x) and -f(x) helps identify the function's symmetry properties. This process is essential for analyzing polynomial and trigonometric functions.
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Polynomial Function Properties
Polynomials can be classified by the parity of their terms: even powers contribute to even functions, odd powers to odd functions. A polynomial with mixed powers or constant terms often results in neither even nor odd. Understanding this helps quickly assess the function's symmetry.
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