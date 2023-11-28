Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degree to Radian Conversion To convert degrees to radians, use the formula: radians = degrees × (π/180). This relationship arises from the definition of a radian, which is based on the radius of a circle. Understanding this conversion is essential for solving problems that require angle measurements in different units.

Understanding Radians A radian is a unit of angular measure defined as the angle subtended at the center of a circle by an arc equal in length to the radius of the circle. Since there are 2π radians in a full circle (360 degrees), radians provide a natural way to describe angles in mathematical contexts, especially in calculus and trigonometry.