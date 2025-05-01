Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin A/2, given cos A/2 = - 3, 90° < A < 180°
sin A/2, given cos A/2 = - 3, 90° < A < 180°
sin y, given cos 2y = -1/3 , π/2 < y < π
sin 2x, given sin x = 0.6, π/2 < y < π
Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
(1 - cos 2x)/sin 2x
(cos x sin 2x)/1 + cos 2x)
csc x - cot x
Determine whether the positive or negative square root should be selected.
cos 58° = ±√ (1 + cos 116°)/2]
sin (-10°) = ± √[(1 - cos (-20°))/2]
The half-angle identity
tan A/2 = ± √[(1 - cosA)/(1 + cos A)]
can be used to find tan 22.5° = √(3 - 2√2), and the half-angle identity
tan A/2 = sin A/(1 + cos A)
can be used to find tan 22.5° = √2 - 1. Show that these answers are the same, without using a calculator. (Hint: If a > 0 and b > 0 and a² = b², then a = b.)
Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.
8. tan (-π/8)
10. cos 67.5°
Use a half-angle identity to find each exact value.
sin 195°
cos 195°
sin 165°
sin x/2 , given cos x = - 5/8, with π/2 < x < π